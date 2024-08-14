'AITA for being upset because I think my BIL's GF is openly hitting on my husband?'

AITAH for feeling angry at my BILs girlfriend for wearing my husband's tshirt?

SimilarSherbert1 writes:

I'm pregnant, 24 weeks. My husband and I were visiting his folks in their city this past week. It was fraught with problems—they are challenging people.

My BIL (28M) has been dating this woman, S (30F), for three years. At my wedding 1.5 years ago, she spent all her time telling me how lucky I am to have "bagged" him. I said he's certainly wonderful, but then I laughed and joked that he was the lucky one.

Anyway, BIL and my husband don't talk much, so we haven't had any conversations with S since then. When we visited last week, S and we ended up staying at MIL's place. It's a small space, so things were tight.