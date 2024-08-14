'AITA for being upset because I think my BIL's GF is openly hitting on my husband?'

SimilarSherbert1 writes:
I'm pregnant, 24 weeks. My husband and I were visiting his folks in their city this past week. It was fraught with problems—they are challenging people.
My BIL (28M) has been dating this woman, S (30F), for three years. At my wedding 1.5 years ago, she spent all her time telling me how lucky I am to have "bagged" him. I said he's certainly wonderful, but then I laughed and joked that he was the lucky one.
Anyway, BIL and my husband don't talk much, so we haven't had any conversations with S since then. When we visited last week, S and we ended up staying at MIL's place. It's a small space, so things were tight.
I was on alert for any weird behavior. Well, apart from her babying him around, nothing inappropriate happened. We returned the day before yesterday. She video-called me today. I was outside and couldn't attend it. Anyway, I find abrupt video calls really invasive. When I called her back on a regular audio call, she cut it.
She video-called me again and, with the biggest smile on her face, yelled, "GUESS what I'm wearing!" I stared stupidly at the screen and realized she was wearing my husband's t-shirt. This t-shirt means a lot to us. We met over a dating app, it's a striking t-shirt, and he was wearing it in his profile picture.
I remember sharing this story with the in-laws once, but I can't recall if S was there and heard it. Anyway, I'm so f^#$ing annoyed. Her boyfriend has a million clothes at his mom's place; why couldn't S just wear one of those? I find it so weird that she insisted on video calling me while wearing my husband's clothes. So, AITA?
Here are the top comments:
WorkTerrible8635 says:
Tell your husband. This is weird sh^t. Like she wants him. NTA.
OP responded:
I told him, he's extremely put off by it. He wants to throw away the tshirt now. He appears to be more concerned about my mental wellbeing and doesn't want me to be stressed this late in the pregnancy.
Seductive_Virgina says:
NTA. That's definitely weird behavior from S. It's understandable why you're annoyed. She seems to be trying to mark her territory and it's disrespectful to you and your relationship with your husband.
Spiritual_Trifle_930 says:
He sounds like a good person. Honestly you should just message her and tell her your husband says she can throw the shirt away as he doesn't want anymore. S is wanting attention and going out of her way to get a reaction.
OP says:
He really is the best. I like your suggestion, I think this is something we can do without kicking up a big unresolvable controversy.
What do you think?