'I fell asleep in my roommate’s bed because I was sick and my girlfriend broke up with me.' UPDATED

She, again, just said ok. I figured nothing I could say was the right thing at this point and we said goodbye. So like I said, the very expected outcome occurred. I can’t lie and say that I’m instantaneously a better person now - I’m not. I want to be better but I can’t become a better person in a couple of weeks and will need to really work on my character in general.

As for Celine, I can only just pray and wish for the best for her.

I’m going to answer some of the main questions that people had. I never went into the full depth of the story because there is a LOT of context behind it all and I just never expected the post to reach so many people.