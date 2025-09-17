'AITA for filing a police report against my friend after accusing her of stealing my BF's camera?'

"AITA for filing a police report on a good friend who was caught on video stealing my boyfriend's camera at a dinner?"

Zealousideal_Ear7529 writes:



We were out to dinner one night at an expensive hotel. My boyfriend let me borrow his Canon G7X camera (worth about $1,800) to take pictures with my friends. At the end of dinner, I went up to the room and realized the camera was gone. I immediately went back to the table, but no one had seen it.

I got in touch with hotel security, and on video, clear as day, you can see my friend swipe the camera when my back was turned and shove it in her purse. At first, I covered for her with my other friend and reached out to her privately to find a resolution. She admitted she had taken the camera with her and some of our other friends to a club after dinner (I didn’t go), and she ended up losing it there.