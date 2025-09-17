'AITA for filing a police report against my friend after accusing her of stealing my BF's camera?'

Zealousideal_Ear7529 writes:
We were out to dinner one night at an expensive hotel. My boyfriend let me borrow his Canon G7X camera (worth about $1,800) to take pictures with my friends. At the end of dinner, I went up to the room and realized the camera was gone. I immediately went back to the table, but no one had seen it.
I got in touch with hotel security, and on video, clear as day, you can see my friend swipe the camera when my back was turned and shove it in her purse. At first, I covered for her with my other friend and reached out to her privately to find a resolution. She admitted she had taken the camera with her and some of our other friends to a club after dinner (I didn’t go), and she ended up losing it there.
For context, this is a close college friend I’ve known for years. She’s gone on free trips with me to Coachella and St. Barths (on my dime, not kidding), along with a lot of other things. We’ve shared a lot, so I expected her to feel bad. Instead, she lied at first, saying she didn’t have the camera. When I told her there was video proof, she confessed, then said yes, she took it, but lost it at the next bar she went to.
The camera is now gone. I asked her to help me replace it by splitting the cost with me, but she has refused every attempt at resolution. It’s been three weeks. I even asked if she could just cover half or less than half, but she still refuses.
Meanwhile, my boyfriend is upset. He’s pressing me to either replace the camera myself or file a police report with her information and the footage. I don’t want her to get in serious trouble, but I also feel like she doesn’t care at all.
Why should I be on the hook for something she stole? At this point, I feel I have no choice but to file a police report and let them handle it. It’s affecting my relationship, and I’m furious that my friend hasn’t taken any responsibility.
kikiacab says:
She deliberately hurt you and lied about it, she showed her true colors and you wanted to protect her. YTA for putting your friend above your boyfriend.
No-Assignment5538 says:
NTA. Seriously how often do you let this person manipulate you and get away with completely unacceptable behaviors? This person is a thief. Do not sugar coat this: your "friend" is a thief, this person stole from your BF and got caught on camera. Of course you would be correct to make a police report. Obviously she should face the full legal consequences of her actions. Heck, why hasn't your BF made a police report at this point.
1000thatbeyotch says:
NTA. You have given her time to correct her mistake and she refuses. File the police report with all the damning evidence and ask for restitution to replace the camera. It will take a while, but she needs to learn the consequences to her actions.
squeethesane says:
NTA She stole it, lied, and when caught refused the responsibility? Guess that's why she shouldn't have committed grand larceny. Your friend is going to be a felon.