'I flew to visit a guy I was seeing and he shut down emotionally. AITA for how I overreacted?'

We spent the weekend together and he decided to take Wednesday- Friday of the next week off but he went to work on Monday and Tuesday. Before I had come there we discussed this and I said it would be okay as he told me he would spend both Monday and Tuesday evening with me for dinner.

On Monday and Tuesday, He worked long hours, and on the evenings after work, instead of spending time with me, he prioritized going to the gym. I tried to be understanding, but it stung. I didn’t know anyone in his city, didn’t have a car, and spent most of the day by myself. I had come all the way for him—and I felt invisible.