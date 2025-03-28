'I flew to visit a guy I was seeing and he shut down emotionally. AITA for how I overreacted?'

I’m not even sure what I’m hoping for here—maybe clarity, maybe closure. I’m trying really hard not to spiral or villainize anyone, but I need to get this off my chest. I’ve been replaying everything over and over, and I still don’t know if I was too emotional or if I was just asking for basic respect. I (28 F) was talking to a guy (30 M) long-distance for a couple of months.
We had some good conversations, FaceTimes, flirtation, and emotional openness. He first visited me in my city and then eventually, he asked me to come visit him in his city. He said he wanted to take time off work and spend quality time together to see where things could go. I felt cared for and genuinely excited, so I booked the flight, paid for a hotel, and flew out there.
We spent the weekend together and he decided to take Wednesday- Friday of the next week off but he went to work on Monday and Tuesday. Before I had come there we discussed this and I said it would be okay as he told me he would spend both Monday and Tuesday evening with me for dinner.
On Monday and Tuesday, He worked long hours, and on the evenings after work, instead of spending time with me, he prioritized going to the gym. I tried to be understanding, but it stung. I didn’t know anyone in his city, didn’t have a car, and spent most of the day by myself. I had come all the way for him—and I felt invisible.
One of the hardest moments came on the Tuesday I was there. He had told me we’d grab dinner that night after work. I’d been alone all day waiting for that. But after work, he got caught up in more calls and said he was going to the gym before seeing me. He said, “If I don’t go, I’ll feel terrible.” It didn’t feel like a mental health break—it felt like he just couldn’t deviate from his routine.
I was upset but calm and said, “Okay, go to the gym, I’ll just order dinner on my own.” He insisted on ordering the dinner for me, but I told him no thank you. But then after the gym? He didn’t come. I asked if he was going to come over, and he said, “I’m in bed. I’m tired.” That moment truly crushed me.
I had flown out to see him, spent the day alone, and he didn’t even try to see me after his workout. It made me feel small. Unimportant. Like my presence meant nothing. When I expressed my hurt, he completely shut down. He told me I was being emotionally reactive and that he expected “more emotional resilience” from a partner. I told him I wasn’t falling apart—I just wanted to feel considered.
He then told me we weren’t on the same emotional wavelength and that he didn’t feel a romantic connection anymore. When I tried to understand what had changed, he cited: • Me asking him (once) to try initiating more conversation during dinner because I felt I was carrying it all • Me being upset about the gym thing (again, it wasn’t the gym—it was the lack of care or communication)
• Me once asking about a contact named “Mori” in his phone, which had previously appeared in his DoorDash app weeks before. Here’s the full context for that last one: a few days before I visited, he told me that one of his exes had reached out asking if he would get back together with her.
He said he called her to be “nice” and let her down gently. I didn’t react emotionally—I actually thanked him for telling me and appreciated his honesty. But when I got in his car during the trip, I saw the name “Mori” pop up as a recent call right before he came to pick me up.
I remembered that same name from DoorDash and asked—calmly—if it was a woman. He said it was a nickname for his dad, showed me briefly, and I immediately apologized if it came off like I didn’t trust him. There were other things he brought up that confused me even more.
For example, he said I seemed “obsessed” with questioning his s#xuality because I once asked about his orientation (after he joked, “What if I were monogamous but into men or was curious about being with a man?” and made other comments that seemed confusing). I had been clear from day one that I wasn’t comfortable dating someone who was bi or questioning.
I never judged him, but I will admit when questionable things did come up throughout our time together I did ask him what those things meant. He never asked me to stop. But later, he used it as another reason we were “emotionally incompatible.” He also knew that I’m someone who values faith.
I had told him I don’t expect my partner to pray or fast like I do, but I do want to be with someone who believes in God. He had said he does. But later, he made jokes mocking prayer and made sarcastic comments about religion that I found hurtful. I let them slide at the time, trying to be understanding. Looking back, I was constantly compromising on things that mattered to me, just to keep the peace.
And then came the breakup conversation, after I got upset about being left in the hotel all day and I told him maybe I should just leave back home and he should come collect his things. But after he did I felt bad and I tried to talk things through. During the phone call, he completely shut me down and did not want to talk to me anymore and said things like: • “I’m not your therapist.”
“I just don’t feel anything romantic towards you anymore.” • “If you feel offended, maybe you should go.” I was stunned. I tried to talk through things. I apologized if I came off as too emotional. I asked him to come see me so we could talk in person. He refused. He said he was done and that when he loses feelings, there’s no coming back.
What hurts the most is that he didn’t once ask if I got home okay. Didn’t thank me for coming. Didn’t check on me. Just dropped me and walked away like none of it mattered. And now I keep asking myself—did I overreact by leaving? Should I have been more understanding? Did I push him away by being too sensitive, too emotional, too invested?
If you’ve read this far—thank you. Truly. I know this is long, but I’m trying to understand whether I was wrong for walking away when I felt like I was begging for crumbs of care. I’m trying not to carry shame for asking for things like presence, communication, warmth, and respect. Do you think I'm TA and overreacted? Or was I right to leave when it was clear he wasn’t willing to meet me halfway?
TL;DR: I (28F) flew to visit a guy (30M) I was talking to long-distance. He left me alone most of the time, prioritized the gym over seeing me, and when I expressed feeling hurt, he said I lacked emotional resilience, that we weren’t on the same wavelength, and that he didn’t feel anything for me anymore.
He also used things I’d previously been kind and respectful about (like asking for more conversation effort or checking in on a phone contact) as reasons for emotional incompatibility. He ended things coldly and never checked on me again. I’m trying to understand if I overreacted by leaving—or if I was right to walk away when he clearly wasn’t willing to try.
mercy_fulfate wrote:
I'm not sure what else you could have done? He broke up with you, staying wasn't really an option.
OP responded:
Maybe I worded this wrong, but I decided to leave before he ended things. And he was upset about my reaction to him not wanting to meet that night and being upset that he chose to go the gym.
hotdogwaterbab wrote:
In sorry to say this OP, but it sounds like he was planning on doing this sometime after planning the last part of the trip and it’s happening (Monday i guess? So before Monday).
Just to clarify, you had already spent the previous weekend with him, correct?
So, Friday through Sunday (or Saturday-Sun whatever), you were with him. And during those days you BOTH decided to extend the trip? Who brought up the idea? It just seems like he was cold the entire time and wanted to have Wed-Fri to spend doing something else. Hopefully he also wanted to do it in person but that would make too much sense for that.
vikingraider27 wrote:
He told you the truth. He has lost, for whatever reason, any romantic feelings he had for you. It sounds like it may have been coming on before you got there but he wanted to see how he felt in person, and that stinks, but it just is what it is. If he does not care about you, it's just over, and nothing you can do or try will change that.
The only thing trying to 'fix' it would do is cost you your dignity. And he didn't check to see if you got home ok because he really meant what he said. He does not care.
KlutzyGlass1742 wrote:
He was definitely rude and emotionally immature, but you did try too hard with trying to get him to talk and understand your feelings. There wasn’t anything to talk about. He literally showed you how he felt — no amount of talking would change it whatsoever. You should have just left and kept it moving. A guy like him gets satisfaction from your emotional response to his bs.