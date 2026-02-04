'AITA for shutting down my roommates gaming setup cause he won't pay the electric bill?'

"AITA for flipping the breaker on my roommate's 'gaming setup' after he refused to help pay the electric bill?"

I (25M) live with my roommate "John" (25M). We split rent and utilities 50/50. Recently, John got really into high-end PC gaming and crypto mining. He built a massive setup with multiple GPUs in his bedroom. He runs this setup 24/7.

Because of this, his room is constantly an oven, and he leaves his door open to let the heat out, which forces our AC to work overtime to keep the rest of the apartment livable. Last month, our electric bill jumped from ($150 to $350).

I asked John if he would be willing to pay a larger share of the bill since his setup is clearly the reason for the spike. He refused, saying "We agreed to split everything 50/50. That's the deal. Don't be jealous just because I have a side hustle."