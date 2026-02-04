'AITA for shutting down my roommates gaming setup cause he won't pay the electric bill?'

I (25M) live with my roommate "John" (25M). We split rent and utilities 50/50. Recently, John got really into high-end PC gaming and crypto mining. He built a massive setup with multiple GPUs in his bedroom. He runs this setup 24/7.
Because of this, his room is constantly an oven, and he leaves his door open to let the heat out, which forces our AC to work overtime to keep the rest of the apartment livable. Last month, our electric bill jumped from ($150 to $350).
I asked John if he would be willing to pay a larger share of the bill since his setup is clearly the reason for the spike. He refused, saying "We agreed to split everything 50/50. That's the deal. Don't be jealous just because I have a side hustle."
I tried to explain that it's not about jealousy, it's about fairness. He told me to stop being "broke" and closed his door. Well, yesterday it was particularly hot, and the AC was struggling. John had left for work but left his rig running full blast. I was sweating in the living room.
In a moment of petty frustration, I went to the fuse box and flipped the breaker for his bedroom. I didn't tell him. I just let the house cool down and turned the breaker back on 4 hours later before he got home.
He came home, checked his PC, realized it had shut off, and lost his mind. He accused me of "sabotaging his livelihood" and is now demanding I pay him for the crypto he "lost" during those 4 hours. I told him I’d pay him the second he covers the extra $200 on the electric bill. Now he’s threatening to move out next month and leave me stuck with the full rent. AITA?
yumstheman says:
The reason why your roommate is refusing to pay more of the electricity bill is because it couldn’t be profitable for him to mine crypto on a gaming PC if he was paying more. In fact, it’s probably not profitable now. Basically he’s dumb and you should find a better roommate. NTA.
FacetiousTomato says:
NTA. And if he moves out, he gets to learn how leases work. Him leaving doesn't mean he doesn't owe rent. And if there isn't a lease, I guess you get to learn why there should've been.
Thurad says:
NTA. He is dumb and unless he agrees to pay more I’d be flicking it off every time he isn’t home.
NotMalaysiaRichard says:
When he’s not around just shut his door and stuff a towel so the hot air stays in his room. Computer will probably overheat.