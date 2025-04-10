'AITA for 'flirting' with my cousin's fiance while we were dress shopping?'

Miladay writes:
So I (21F) went shopping with my cousin for outfits for a girls' night we have coming up. We were just trying on dresses and messing around, pretty chill. Her fiancé was supposed to pick us up after, and he texted saying he was like 10 to 15 minutes away, so I went to try on one last dress while we waited.
It was a red dress, kind of fitted, but not super revealing or anything. I just wanted to see how it looked. I came out of the fitting room to check the mirror, and apparently he had shown up early and was already there.
He saw me and kind of smiled and said something like “That dress looks really good on you” or “You should get that one,” I can’t remember exactly. It wasn’t anything weird, just like a quick compliment.
Then my cousin came out, and her mood totally shifted. She got quiet the whole ride home and later said I was being inappropriate and trying to get his attention. She accused me of flirting and even said I was “one of those girls who wrecks families,” which honestly really hurt.
I was completely thrown... I literally did nothing but try on a dress I was already planning to buy. I wasn’t trying to get compliments or anything from her fiancé, I didn’t ask him to come in early, and I certainly wasn’t flirting.
But now she’s barely speaking to me and told our moms that I “crossed a line.” I feel awful because I would never intentionally make her feel disrespected, but I also don’t feel like I did anything wrong... Yeah... I don’t know...
Goddess_of_Bees says:
NTA. You weren't flirting with him, and he was (probably) not flirting with you either. But if he was, she should have an issue with him, not you. Your cousin has some serious trust issues.
if you're close and this has had some moment to settle, you could bring it up with her with an 'hey, I was simply trying on clothes and I wasn't even aware that your fiancé was already there. Your reaction caught me off-guard and it honestly hurt a lot. But like, you're usually not like this, did something happen?"
michaelangelo_12 says:
NTA. It’s just one of those situations where a family member is projecting onto you. Then again, you could’ve maliciously timed putting on the dress so he could see it by the time he arrived. That’s probably what your cousin is thinking. Charge it to the game.
armomo3 says:
NTA. She's feeling insecure. I would tell both mother's your side though and explain it was hurtful to you especially since you don't understand how you did something wrong when all you did was try on a dress you were buying and explain not only were you NOT flirting, you would never do that to her. Also, is there any chance she's cheating?
WabbitCZEN says:
NTA. She has a problem with what he said, she needs to take it up with him, not you.