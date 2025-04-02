'AITA for forbidding my girlfriend from doing chores around the house for her own good?'

I have no problem doing these chores, but today I caught her scrubbing a pan when I'd just reminded her yesterday to leave them alone and told her to call me if I'd missed one (and I would have hustled over to do it).

She told me I'm being overbearing and that she's fine to scrub a pan, but I don't want her getting injured or developing worse long-term damage. AITA for insisting on doing the household chores?

OP added some clarifications:

I should have put "forbidding" in quotes. I can't really stop her from doing anything besides maybe chiding her afterward. I'm not her dad. I have shown her this thread, and she agrees my version of events is more or less accurate, but she still feels she's right.

Here are the top rated comments.

CuriousEmphasis7698 says: