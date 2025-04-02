'AITA for forbidding my girlfriend from doing chores around the house for her own good?'

Damaged_Observation writes:
A few years ago, while putting together furniture, my (26M) girlfriend (27F) injured her wrists from using a screwdriver. We ended up getting her some wrist braces until the pain went away. We eventually checked with a doctor, who said it was no big deal.
Since then, I've slowly forbidden her from doing chores around the house. I noticed that doing these chores (sweeping, scrubbing, cleaning dishes, etc.) consistently aggravated her wrists, and she wouldn't be able to work on her actual job (small handmade crafts that require a lot of wrist usage).
I kept seeing the pattern of her straining her wrist on chores > bailing out on her job after an hour or two > having to wear her wrist brace until the next day. She does love her job, and when things go well, she can happily work up to six hours a day on her crafts. Since I can't do her job for her, I want her to be able to focus on it.
I have no problem doing these chores, but today I caught her scrubbing a pan when I'd just reminded her yesterday to leave them alone and told her to call me if I'd missed one (and I would have hustled over to do it).
She told me I'm being overbearing and that she's fine to scrub a pan, but I don't want her getting injured or developing worse long-term damage. AITA for insisting on doing the household chores?
I should have put "forbidding" in quotes. I can't really stop her from doing anything besides maybe chiding her afterward. I'm not her dad. I have shown her this thread, and she agrees my version of events is more or less accurate, but she still feels she's right.
CuriousEmphasis7698 says:
YTA because, regardless of your concern for you GF's health, you have exactly zero right to dictate what she can and can not do. That is controlling behavior disguised as concern. It's even more of a concern if you are dictating to her that she is not 'permitted' to do these things and then you fail to do them immediately / promptly because then she's basically being held hostage by your whim as to when you'll do stuff.
Working-Ad694 says:
Sounds like you need a second or third medical opinion if it keeps flaring up that easily.
OP responded:
Yeah maybe. When she went in she told me they didn't really take it seriously and doesn't want to spend another round of hundreds of dollars to be told it'll go away on its own.
Bizzy1717 says:
ESH? I'm not a doctor but it seems FAR more likely that her doing crafts for 6 hours a day that involves heavy usage of her hands/wrists is ACTUALLY causing the underlying issue vs. scrubbing a pan or carrying a bag.