'I found the man who ghosted me after rear-ending my car. I'm going to make him pay.' UPDATED

So we went downstairs, hoping to speak to another business owner as to the whereabouts of this guy. For some reason, the empty office gave me a really uncomfortable feeling. On the first floor was a phone repair shop, with two sales reps at the counter. David nervously asked one of them if they knew who George G****** was.

The man responded - "Are you here to serve him?"

Dave laughed and asked how he knew that. The man told him that they get people in here every week attempting to serve George G******. So this dude has been running from people for quite a while.