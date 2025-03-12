'I found messages on my MIL/boss's computer that change my entire view of her. What do I do?'

"I found messages on my MIL/bosses computer that change my entire view of her. What do I do?"

I work at my husbands family business that builds custom homes. I met my MIL when she came into the design firm I worked at to pick out some options for a client. She and I hit it off and after she’d come in a few times she set me up with her son. Fast forward 7 years and I coordinate all the builds and consult with clients on design for the 50+ year old family business.

My MIL is technically my boss but we operate a lot like equals and she’s been taking some steps back. She and I have always gotten along great and she has felt like the mother I never got to have growing up.