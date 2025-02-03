'I found my husband's secret phone. How should I confront him about it?' UPDATED 2X

But how can it be anything else but what it appears to be? I have told him he needs to give me space, he is refusing to accept this and even went so far to go up to my daughter while she was out with her dad. She’s isn’t my husband’s child. He tried to get her to tell him what was going on and what I was doing.

My daughter’s father told me how uncomfortable she felt and that she shouldn’t be involved in this issue we are having and I assured him she isn’t. While I was fuming at my husband, I decided to rage clean and guess what I found. Two more phones, receipts for jewellery and a few credit cards I had no idea existed.