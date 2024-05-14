'I found my sister who disappeared more than 15 years ago after she ran away.' UPDATED 3X

Sylbug wrote:

People don't up and leave everything without warning because things are going well, OP. It sounds very much like your sister left to preserve her mental health and protect herself. You should consider the possibility that your recollection and understanding of what happened when you were ten is incomplete at best.

I understand that many reflect their personal traumas in this site, but I literally received passive-aggressive messages calling me idiot or even telling me that I would hate my sister if she were neurodivergent or claiming that my parents ab*sed her. What's wrong with y'all? Go to a psychologist and stop reflecting your unresolved traumas in the story of a person you don't even know.

Go out and touch grass and talk to a real person instead of literally sending private messages like that. I didn't asked for any advice and just wanted to share my story because that's the point of that subreddit, but many took it the wrong way and decided to turn something positive into a way to fight.

I don't even understand why out of nowhere I started getting those kinds of messages or if someone share that post on a weird place.