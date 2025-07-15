'I just found out my best friend has been telling everyone my BF tried to cheat on me…with her.' UPDATED

"I just found out that my best friend has been telling all of our friends that my boyfriend tried to cheat on me…with her."

Ellen (22F) and I (21F) met through an internship three years ago and instantly became best friends. About a year ago, I started crushing on George (24M), who interns at the same company, but in a different department, as us. Ellen and another one of our coworkers set us up last fall, and we really hit it off. We’ve fallen in love and we often talk about a future together.

This is where things get messy. From early in our relationship, pretty much as soon as we went from just “dating” to being official, Ellen has been colder to me. She’s never made it a secret that she doesn’t particularly like George, though she’s never said anything direct about it. The only issue she ever raised was when we first got together and he got really sick.