'My boyfriend of 4 years made a Hinge 'to make friends.' How do I handle this?' MAJOR UPDATE

I'm not sure how to feel about this but I'm not okay with it. I feel powerless, he didn’t really do anything but I feel like he is keeping things away from me (or just not telling me) thinking I would never find out anyways or he probably thinks it’s not relevant to tell me (just speculating trying to understand him).

It made me feel angry when I saw that email and when he said that it was just to makes friends when hinge is clearly a dating app but now I am just confused and a bit overwhelmed because I don't know what to say to him or what to do and how to act.

Motchiko wrote:

Tell him you met a friend on tinder and plan to meet him tonight- of course in a friendly manner. Let’s see how he reacts.

Be fr- of course it’s a lie. I’m sorry that you wasted so much time but he isn’t your husband. Better start looking for him.