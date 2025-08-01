'I found out my boyfriend is not divorced or childless when I told him I was pregnant.' UPDATED 2X

His story was that after his “divorce” he was left with the house to himself and he got some roommates, he was kinda touchy about the subject but we talked about it once and it had to do with feeling weird about having roommates in his 30s. He was allegedly in the process of selling the joke after his roommates left, so we stopped going there often since it was semi packed up.

Made enough sense to me, and since I live alone I always preferred him being at my place anyway. So no, I didn’t spend two years not knowing where my boyfriend lived, I spent a year and 7 months simply spending more time at my place together.

The second point is how I got pregnant in the first place. We didn’t plan for a baby, we didn’t try for a baby. We simply decided that if it happened, it happened. He had this whole mentality about living in the moment and happy accidents and such, supposedly due to how his marriage “ended”.

So, I stopped using birth control and he would sometimes not use condoms. Come on guys, accidental pregnancies happen all the time. The last point is about my decision to terminate this pregnancy. I don’t care about anyone else’s stance on abortion, this is MY life and MY choice.