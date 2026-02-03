'I found out my girlfriend has been secretly unemployed for the last six months.'

Some quick background: I have a pretty good job, so our agreement on expenses was that I would take care of the apartment, the cars, and utilities, and my girlfriend would cover food, unless we were going out, in which case I would. It’s not really a big deal. It’s what seemed fair. We’ve always kept are expenses separate because it was just what worked.
A little over a week ago I was getting all of our tax documents together and I noticed my girlfriend’s gross income was incredibly low. I figured it was a mistake on their part because I’ve actually had that happen to me in the past. I told her about it and she told me they had switched providers for payroll. I didn’t think too much about it, and asked her to just log in and get the new one.
She said she would do it the next day at work. Fine. No big deal. The next night when I got home from work I asked if she had the W2 yet. She told me no, the system was down. Ok. Annoying but that happens too. The next night she still couldn’t print it for me. I asked about it for the next couple days and still they were having issues.
That’s when I told her let’s just call them. I’ve had to do that before too, and you can usually get it within a couple minutes. That’s when I could see something was wrong. She went pale and her voice started trembling while she was trying to tell me why we couldn’t do that.
I asked her what was wrong and she immediately broke. She started to cry and the truth came out. She hasn’t had a job in six months. She was going to great lengths to hide it too. She would still do things like put on her work clothes before I left for the day amongst other small details.
I was floored, so I asked how she had been paying for her stuff. She told me she had been using her credit card and her dad has been sending her money. Then, I asked her what the hell she had been doing the last six months. She said she had been applying to jobs but the market is really tough. Now, I’ll share the really irritating part. I asked her why they fired her. Turns out she was never fired. She quit.
Trying to make sense of it all, I thought, there must have been a reason she couldn’t tell me. I demanded she tell me the reason why she quit. She said she just really didn’t like her job and it didn’t really matter anyways because I make enough money for the both of us. Now I’ll admit, I felt really petty right then. I thought, if you haven’t been working how come you haven’t helped here.
She doesn’t clean or cook. I couldn’t help but think she has just been bumming around for the last six months. Yesterday, I was able to approach this in a more methodical manner. I’ve told her everything I was thinking and she broke down again. She has apologized profusely. She told me she quit impulsively and was just too embarrassed to tell me.
And, every day it became more difficult to confess. I understand that line of thinking; she could just pretend she quit when she finally did get another job. Still, I’m not sure I can ever look past this. I still love her, but it just doesn’t feel like this can work. The worst part is, I think I wouldn’t have cared at all if she just told me the first day.
Lula-mlb wrote:
That sounds immature. Info: what are your ages?
OP responded:
I’m 32 and she’s 29.
FilteredRiddle wrote:
She quit, knowing you’d just pay for everything. And then lied to you, repeatedly, over a prolonged period of time, rather than be up front. How do you trust someone like that? The market is complete and total crap right now, but that’s irrelevant in the face of poor decision making (i.e., quitting and racking up debt) and explicitly lying to you.
Bluenutmeg wrote:
As soon as I read that you were paying for the amjority with little coming from her side, I knew what was up. There is a reason the say, "Give a person an inch and the will want a mile" is so popular. It is the human factor. Even if she did not make that much she should have contributed something to show responsibility and effort.
But then you said she wasn't even contributing to cooking and cleaning??? Oh hell nah. You are right, this cannot be overlooked. And it will not work out in the long run. You should be working on an exit plan, tbh.
Lurkerque wrote:
She was lying to your face for six months. She’s taking advantage of you. Ask yourself why you continue to love someone who is okay lying to you and using you?
Everyday she’s been looking you in the eye and pretending to be somewhere she’s not. Pretending to be someone she’s not.
And she’s STILL lying to you. If she had been fired, she might have been embarrassed, but she quit. She did it on purpose. She’s not upset that she did it. She’s upset that she got caught and you’ll take the money away. Do not marry her. She does not want to be your partner. She is telling you who she is. Believe her. She’s a liar and a manipulator.
Interestingsock9142 wrote:
Wait so now I really want to know what her answer was to why she hadn't been helping out at home for 6 months if she didn't have a job. She quit because she knew you'd still cover everything. and she didn't tell you because she knew you'd tell her to get a job 🤷🏻♀️ pretty crappy behavior.
444oxe wrote:
“She said she just really didn’t like her job and it didn’t really matter anyways because I make enough money for the both of us.”
She quit off the assumption you would carry the financial burdens but was also taking money from her dad and collecting debt? This is all over the place. She had 6 months to come up with something more substantial, and this was her outcome.