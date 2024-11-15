'AITA for getting mad that I found out my wife was pregnant because of Instagram?'

sadhubTA writes:
I'm 29, and she is 27. We've been together for 4 years, married for 2, both from the same hometown but currently living in a different city. She’s at our hometown for a family event, and I stayed back due to work. We've been trying to get pregnant for 3 months, and now it’s happened. The problem is the way I found out about it.
My friend congratulated me by posting a screenshot in our group chat—a screenshot of an Instagram story posted by one of my wife's friends. The post showed my wife crying and hugging some of her friends, with the caption, "You are going to be the best mom."
I called her right away, and she answered pretty quickly, saying, "I have news, babe." All I said was, "I know, you're pregnant." She replied, "Wow, babe, how did you know?" I just said, "Saw it on Insta. Didn't think to call me first, huh?" She said, "What? I didn’t post anything."
I responded, "Yeah, but your friends did. That’s one way to find out I’m going to be a dad, thanks," and I hung up. I was furious. She kept calling me, but I didn’t answer until my sister called shortly after.
My sister asked me what was going on because she’d just arrived at my in-laws’ house, and everyone was freaking out, fighting, and my wife was locked up in her room. I told her what happened, and she said, "There’s no way she would do that." I replied, "Well, she did." My sister said she was going to find out what was going on.
A little later, my sister called me back and explained everything. By that point, I’d calmed down, thinking it was just a cr*^py friend who decided to post without permission. But my sister filled me in on the details: My wife was late on her period, and while hanging out with a friend, they thought, "What if you’re already pregnant?"
So they bought a bunch of pregnancy tests, all of which came out positive. They freaked out, told her parents, and then texted some friends in town to come over. From the time she found out to the time her friend posted on Instagram, only 2 hours had passed. My wife told at least 10 people before telling me.
For the record, my sister told me that the argument going on when she arrived was because the other friends were upset with the one who posted on Instagram. Apparently, they all thought it was a shitty thing to do and were mad at her. But they also couldn’t understand why my wife hadn’t told me sooner.
I finally called my wife, and she was crying. She apologized and said she’d been planning to surprise me, which was why she hadn’t told me yet. I was skeptical and pointed out that if she’d really wanted to surprise me, she wouldn’t have been ready to tell me right when I called.
She went silent, and I told her I needed some time to think. She yelled, saying I couldn’t just walk away and that we needed to talk about it. I replied, "Why do we need to talk? So you can lie again?" and I hung up.
A ton of people have been messaging me, but I’m honestly exhausted. I don’t know why, but this has drained me. I’ve cried randomly, which is unusual for me; I’m not a crier. This isn’t supposed to be a huge deal, but it feels like I’ve been hit by a truck.
My sister sent me a message that really stuck: "Hey, I know this sucks, and it was crappy of her, but don’t let this ruin it for you. You’re going to be a dad. You’re going to be an amazing dad. This is great."
The only thing keeping me going right now is knowing that I’m going to be a dad. I’ve dreamed of this, and all I hope is that this baby is healthy. I’ll probably swallow my pride and pretend I’m fine just to avoid making my wife too emotional during the pregnancy. But I’ll do that tomorrow. Tonight, I’ll just sulk.
vitorramosleak says:
That's some sh%#ty behavior indeed from that one friend. Who the hell steals a pregnancy announcement lmao.
joaovitorsb95 says:
Damn, that actually sucks. Only way I would be on your wife side here is if she was planning on doing some kind of surprise to get your reaction, but you catching her on a lie pretty much ends that possibility. All I can say is that I hope you baby is healthy and good luck with fatherhood.
Last-Ad5452 says:
NTA and my thing is…she was so excited she told everything….but you. Called her parents and random ass friends…but not you. Her husband, partner and life and father. I would be hurt and also it would make me question things. You should have been one of her first thoughts. Not last.
Amamboking2 says:
So I got four kids. There is a reason you wait till 12 weeks.