'AITA for breaking up with my wife for making me raise another man's baby?'

She said she was happy seeing me happy and didn’t go through with an abortion for the peace of our family, and that’s why she never told me the truth. I told her I was divorcing her and didn’t want to be in our son's life.

She started crying, begging me not to break up the family, saying that I was still his father and that I had been a wonderful father and husband. She pleaded with me to forgive her and not let 'DNA' destroy our lives.

I immediately left, and she started blowing up my phone. At first, I decided not to tell anyone, but I got very angry and ended up telling everyone. Now, everyone is pissed at my wife. Her parents said they want nothing to do with their daughter and have cut contact with her.