'AITA for breaking up with my wife for making me raise another man's baby?'

throwaway47261717 says:
Two weeks ago, I found out that my 5-year-old isn't biologically mine. I felt so hurt and betrayed that my wife of 6 years (we’ve been in a relationship for 9) had cheated on me and even got pregnant by another man. I took a paternity test without telling my wife.
I immediately confronted my wife and, in my anger, called her a wh&^e, along with many other names. She started crying and explained that she hid it because she didn’t want to break up our happy family of three.
I asked her why she cheated on me. She explained that we had a very nasty argument back then, so she hooked up with someone in a one-time fling and had been loyal to me since. She said she had doubts about whether I was the father but never took a paternity test.
She said she was happy seeing me happy and didn’t go through with an abortion for the peace of our family, and that’s why she never told me the truth. I told her I was divorcing her and didn’t want to be in our son's life.
She started crying, begging me not to break up the family, saying that I was still his father and that I had been a wonderful father and husband. She pleaded with me to forgive her and not let 'DNA' destroy our lives.
I immediately left, and she started blowing up my phone. At first, I decided not to tell anyone, but I got very angry and ended up telling everyone. Now, everyone is pissed at my wife. Her parents said they want nothing to do with their daughter and have cut contact with her.
My sister furiously called my soon-to-be ex and cursed her out. On the other hand, her brother and sister said I humiliated my wife by telling everyone and should have kept it between us.
Yesterday, her sister called and said I needed to take my wife back and come back for my son. I told her I don’t have a son. She got angry and started cursing me, saying I’m a weak, pathetic man, and it’s no wonder my wife cheated on me.
She said I’m so pathetic that I had to go behind my wife's back for a paternity test because I’m insecure and weak, and that I’m the reason my wife is alone and depressed.
I hung up on her and instead called her husband to tell him everything. I said that family is full of nutjobs, maybe it runs in their blood, and that he should take a paternity test and not trust 'those bi$#%es.' He apologized on his wife’s behalf, and we ended the call. Now, I’m ignoring all my wife’s and her sister’s calls.
Maleficent_Virus_556 says:
Damn crazy how DNAs just go around ruining marriages and destroying lives like that. NTA.
Harvard_Diplomat says:
Oh, it was the DNA that did the destruction? Damn, Science!
Turbulent_Ebb5669 says:
The poor kid.
Salt-Finding9193 says:
I don’t believe it was a one night stand. It was probably an affair. Anyway you’re right not to stay with a cheater. What made you suspicious and take a paternity test? NTA.