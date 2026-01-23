'I found out my now ex has been cheating. Now I’m not allowing him to be in the delivery room.'

"I (33F) found out my now ex (34M) has been cheating now I’m not allowing him to be in the delivery room when I give birth."

I (33F) am now 8 months pregnant. I found out that my now ex boyfriend (34M) has been seeing a woman who he swore there was nothing going on with but I found out otherwise. Needless to say I’m very hurt by this. He has been seeing her before and during my entire pregnancy behind my back and straight up lying to me about it.

Even going as far as lying about hanging with friends to go to her place. When I found this out he said he was breaking it off and that he was in the process of ending things with her and asked for time. I refused and told him I was removing myself from the love triangle I never asked to be in.