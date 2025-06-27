'I found out my wife cheated in the beginning of our relationship. What do I do?' MAJOR UPDATE

Anyway, after I made the post, I talked to my therapist. She helped me put things in perspective, and made me really think on what and how I value my relationship with my wife. She made me realize that I really needed to have this conversation with my wife, but not about the cheating itself, but about how she hid it from me.

Last night, I decided to speak with my wife. I waited until we were both chilling, and called her to our bedroom, saying I needed to talk. She tensed up and went with me, asked me what was wrong. We both sat on our bed, and I had to hold myself together not to break down in front of her.