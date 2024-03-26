'I found out why my boyfriend doesn’t want to sleep with me. I gained weight.' UPDATED 2X

The truth can sting, which is why many people actively avoid it.

In a popular post on the Two Hot Takes subreddit, a woman asked for relationship advice after she learned an ugly truth. She wrote:

"I found out why my boyfriend doesn’t want to have s*x with me."

I (22F) started dating my boyfriend (25M) a year ago. I was a pretty lean person and was very active when I met him. After being together for a while I decided to take extra precautions and use birth control. Due to stress and the birth control I gained a significant amount of weight. My boyfriend has been very supportive and we were having a lot of s*x.