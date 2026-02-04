'I found out my partner viewed an apartment behind my back because he's thinking of leaving me.'

"I (M39) found out my partner (M36) viewed an apartment behind my back because he's thinking of leaving me."

Yesterday morning was a usual morning I took him his coffee in bed, gave him a cuddle, told him he looked nice before he left and he kissed me good bye. I called him later that day to see when he would be home and he didnt answer which was strange.

Something told me to check his apple tag location which is on his keys, something I never do. It said he was in an apartment block in town. I called again and he answered and said he was on the motorway, I confronted him and he said he had looked at an apartment because he's not happy and thinking of leaving me.