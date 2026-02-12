"22M and 23F. I found something on my girlfriend’s phone, and now I don’t know what to believe anymore."

So basically, I recently found out a lot of things about my girlfriend that I never knew before. For the longest time, she never really gave me her phone. Like, she would always keep it with her, grab it away quickly, and she never let me touch it. I didn’t want to assume anything, but it always felt weird. One day, I couldn’t take it anymore. I told her straight up:

“Either give me your phone right now or I’m leaving.” After a lot of hesitation, she finally gave it to me. And I found something. I saw stuff that completely shocked me. I asked her what it was, what was going on, but she didn’t tell me anything at that moment. She just stayed silent.