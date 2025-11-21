'AITA for giving a secret family recipe to a member of the family who isn't married?'

She recently asked if I planned to make a big batch in December, which I always do, and asked if she could trade portions with me for something special that she makes. I agreed, but then I asked if she would rather have the recipe instead. She was born into the family, and I do not think a family recipe should be restricted based on marital status. So I gave it to her.

The family found out when she made it. She was so excited that she prepared it almost immediately, and someone found leftovers in her fridge. My mother-in-law and aunts-in-law are angry at me because they say the cousin did not “earn” the recipe.