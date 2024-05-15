'I gave my husband an ultimatum, quit his job or I'm leaving the marriage.' UPDATED 2X

He reached out to me around midday and I learned he had been hospitalized for heart palpitations. Doctors advise him to take more exams because he risks an heart attack. He is just 36 but looks ten years older. His company uses and ab#ses him (I heard him talking to his bosses on phone calls, the way those people talk to him...) and he is too beaten down to leave.

I'm friend with his deputy director (funny thing, I suspected they were having an affair at first, but she became a great friend for me) and she's actively looking to leave. We tried to drill this into my husband, to no avail. I have been polite, I have been rude, now I'm just done. I don't want to watch him die. I gave him the ultimatum: quit this f#$king job or I am gone.