'AITA for giving up my baby for adoption instead of letting my brother raise him religious?'

Every time you start to doubt your decision, think about the harassment they’ve subjecting you to right now. This would be that child’s life. And you can bet that if he didn’t toe the straight and narrow line, they’d throw the circumstances of his conception/birth in his face.

Sounds like you need to cut off your family. They’re still trying to stuff you into the mold they want. They neither accept nor respect you and are willing to lay the burdens of their own choices onto your shoulders.

You had your reasons…which are playing out in real time…for why you chose not to allow your brother to adopt. And you chose the path that would give your son the best opportunities to forge his own way.