'AITA for giving my daughter gifts my husband intended to give to his side chick?'

Extension_Piece_6114 writes:
Back in 2018, we went on a Christmas trip to see my now ex-husband's (Joe) sister (Jill). He was acting strange and would not talk to me. His sister, whom I had only met once before, ignored me.
We had presents sent to her house so we wouldn’t have to pack them. I was wrapping presents while Joe and Jill went outside for a period of time. He would not tell me what they were talking about.
When we went to pack up, Joe was very concerned about his backpack. Only he could touch it. I thought, This is odd, but whatever. A month prior to leaving, I found a prepaid card in his wallet. I took it to see what he would say.
He asked about it and said it was for work. I "found" it and gave it back to him. About a week later, I asked if he was having an affair. He said no, and I dropped it. We had not been in love for quite a while, and I knew we were heading toward divorce.
Upon returning from the trip, something told me to look in his backpack. So, while he was showering, I looked and found two bracelets and a gift bag. I took the two bracelets and hid them. All was well until he went to the car to leave.
He came storming in, demanding I give the bracelets back. I simply replied, "What bracelets?" He said he bought them for me for our anniversary next month. He knows I don’t wear bracelets and actually hate them. Why would he be freaking out if the bracelets were for me a month later? He stormed out, and we didn’t talk about it again.
I was finally able to get into his phone and discovered text messages confirming the affair. Part of me didn’t care because we were not in love, but I still felt betrayed. Two years later, we were divorcing.
I was cleaning out our rooms and helping him pack. We had a very amicable divorce. While cleaning, I found the two bracelets I had hidden years ago and forgotten about. I didn’t want them, but our middle child (F15) loves jewelry.
We were separated but decided to have Christmas at the house together. So Christmas morning comes, and the kids are opening gifts. The look on Joe’s face as our daughter opened the bracelets was priceless!
They were rose gold—her favorite! Her face was beaming with joy. He sat there looking at the jewelry like a deer in headlights. So, AITA for gifting jewelry to my daughter that was meant for my husband's side piece?
Couette-Couette says:
NTA. You just regifted something he had said was meant for you.
OkPsychology2376 says:
WELL PLAYED!! WE NEED A TROPHY FOR MOMENTS LIKE THIS.
Artistic-Tough-7764 says:
If you are TA, come sit by me and let's dish!
pearlsandfoxfur says:
NTA. Absolute legend. HA!