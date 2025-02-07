'AITA for giving my daughter gifts my husband intended to give to his side chick?'

"AITA for gifting daughter presents meant for husband's side piece."

Extension_Piece_6114 writes:

Back in 2018, we went on a Christmas trip to see my now ex-husband's (Joe) sister (Jill). He was acting strange and would not talk to me. His sister, whom I had only met once before, ignored me.

We had presents sent to her house so we wouldn’t have to pack them. I was wrapping presents while Joe and Jill went outside for a period of time. He would not tell me what they were talking about.

When we went to pack up, Joe was very concerned about his backpack. Only he could touch it. I thought, This is odd, but whatever. A month prior to leaving, I found a prepaid card in his wallet. I took it to see what he would say.