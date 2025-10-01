'AITA for giving my sister a price for embroidery after she asked me how much?'

defyingodds20 writes:
So my SIL (who we'll say is less than agreeable towards me) asked me how much it would cost to embroider a shirt for my nieces first birthday. I run a small seamstress/custom alterations business in my spare time and have a very expensive embroidery machine that I bought for the business.
Anyway, I messaged her back and told her it would depend what she wanted on the shirt because my general rule of thumb is material + time = cost. She described a simple appliqué design (a patterned piece of fabric cut out in the shape of a number with stitching around the outside of it) and my nieces name.
I have done a few of these before and since I knew my brother and her weren't looking to spend a ton of money I said $15 (which essentially just covered my materials cost) She said okay and I never heard any more about it from her.
Fast forward a week and my mom said SIL asked her to do it for her and mom told her she didn't have a machine to do and ask me. SIL then complained that I asked for money for the project and she didn't want to spend an excessive cash on a shirt that would literally be worn one time.
Mom was concerned and asked why I was asking so much and I told her the above story. (She did not think $15 was unreasonable) I then told her a price was asked for and a price was given. She asked up front how much the cost would be so I was assuming she was willing to pay. So, AITAH for not just making the shirt for her without charge?
My mom also sews and we were comparing some projects and she had no prior knowledge of the price, SIL just implied I was asking too much. I had already purchased a gift for nieces party by that time (ironically I has bought it months prior since I had extra $$ at the time and buy most of my gifts before I need them when funding allows)
As for the price tag, I also want to note that the week prior SIL had also asked me to help decorate for said party and sent me an entire laundry list of things implying I would buy them for the party.
When I did not commit to buying said party decorations, I was no longer communicated with about the party at all and it was not brought up again. That is when the shirt was brought up.
hamsterfamily says:
If she doesn't want to spend money on a shirt she thinks will be worn once, why should you spend your time and resources on it? NTA.
OP responded:
In the past I have done custom Christmas/Birthday gifts for family members so I am making the assumption that she just decided I would do the same for her.
Spoedi-Probes says:
NTA. Your charge was more than reasonable, so stand your ground. If you do the embroidery for free, then there is niece's second Christmas outfit, third birthday, third Christmas, fourth birthday etc. Then if they have more children they too will need embroidered outfits - "As you did it for their first".
OP responded:
That is what I was afraid of and I do always work on the assumption, if you asked for a price then you're willing to pay or adjust your expectations.