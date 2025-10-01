'AITA for giving my sister a price for embroidery after she asked me how much?'

Fast forward a week and my mom said SIL asked her to do it for her and mom told her she didn't have a machine to do and ask me. SIL then complained that I asked for money for the project and she didn't want to spend an excessive cash on a shirt that would literally be worn one time.

Mom was concerned and asked why I was asking so much and I told her the above story. (She did not think $15 was unreasonable) I then told her a price was asked for and a price was given. She asked up front how much the cost would be so I was assuming she was willing to pay. So, AITAH for not just making the shirt for her without charge?

OP added extra context: