'I ghosted my family and fiance after my sister tricked them all that I cheated.' MAJOR UPDATE

There are forms of betrayal that are too deep and cruel to even consider forgiving.

In a popular post on the True Off My Chest subreddit, a woman shared her saga of estrangement from her gullible family and fiance. She wrote:

"I ghosted my family and fiance after what my sister did."

I need a little advise on the matter as I don't know what to do anymore. I was 21 when my fiance asked me to marry him. He was the absolute light of my life. We had known each other since pre school, our families are very close. He would come and have dinner with us on a daily basis and vice versa. He doesn't have any siblings but I have 2 older sisters.

Which is very important as he was also very close with them. We grew up together. When we started dating, I don't think our parents stopped celebrating for weeks.