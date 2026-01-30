'I go to open houses and flush stuff down the toilets to test the plumbing. I'm not in the market to buy.'

Gerber Viper - underrated. found these in older homes. they fight for their life but they get it done.

Glacier Bay (Home Depot brand) - you get what you pay for. fine for toilet paper. anything else is a gamble.

Penguin brand - the name should tell you everything. weak flush. no confidence

Briggs - clogged on a large wad of TP. embarrassing. wouldn't trust it

Mansfield - I've tested 8 of these. 5 clogged. the worst toilet i've encountered. if you're touring a house and see a mansfield, walk out.

Eljer - clogged on soap. SOAP. How does that even happen?

Random off-brand contractor toilets - if you can't identify the brand it's probably because they're hiding it from you. Red flag.

I'm not even looking to buy. I rent a studio. I just like knowing. like if I ever DO buy I'll know which neighborhoods have good water pressure. That feels valuable to me