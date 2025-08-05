'AITA for ending my marriage because I don't want my kids to live with my wife's kids?'

"AITA for ending my marriage because I didn't want to force my kids to live with my wife's oldest daughter again?"

Ludleumi writes:

My wife and I (both in our 30s) are parents to five kids between us. I have two children (15 and 13) with my late wife, and my wife has three, one 16-year-old daughter with her ex-boyfriend, and two more kids (10 and 7) with her late husband. We've been married for four years, and we were together for two years before that.

When we met, she shared custody of her oldest daughter with her ex. After we had been married for a little while, some issues started to come up. Family members suspected her daughter was stealing from them during visits and mentioned she had an attitude. Then I noticed money had gone missing a couple of times, though we never had proof of who took it.