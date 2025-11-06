'AITA for getting a mother of two arrested because she threw a candle at me?'

Since I was scheduled to work the following day, I knew I would probably have to deal with her again, and I was dreading it. She had been rude, and her children were very loud and energetic, knocking things over that I had to clean up.

The next day, about halfway through my shift, the woman returned. She walked up to my register, placed a candle on the counter, and I rang her up. Then she started demanding that I track her order because the pickup area couldn’t find it.

I checked the system and saw that the order had been placed over a month ago, so I told her that since she hadn’t picked it up within the 14-day window, it had likely been sent back to the warehouse.