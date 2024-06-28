'AITA for believing my GF's best male friend's text saying that they're cheating together?'

"AITA for blasting my girlfriend in response to her male best friend telling me he's been helping her cheat on me?"

throwra_4240 says:

My girlfriend (now ex) and I were together for around 6 months. She had a male best friend who had a crush on her and was always trying to get between us. It was a bit annoying because she knew he liked her but kept hanging out with him. But I kind of brushed it off and decided to trust her words that she wasn't into him like that.

Yesterday he sent me this long message saying he's been helping her cheat on me the entire time and they laughed together about how bad I was at intimacy. I kind of saw red and said some things I probably shouldn't have said.