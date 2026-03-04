'I got cheated on, but I couldn’t help but be nice to the guy. Now we might hang out.' UPDATED 3X

I (M24) arrived from my work 3 days ago to find my girlfriend laying in bed with another guy, my initial response was to freak out and ask what was going on. When I asked what my girlfriend was doing in bed with another guy, the guy flared up in disbelief, shaking and looking at me frantically before yelling out “HES YOUR BOYFRIEND?”
My girlfriend turns around to say she planned to tell him, I could only help but feel bad for him, he had no idea and she was the only one at fault here. Under rage and complete disappointment I had the urge to kick them both out, but I ended up only kicking out my now ex-girlfriend, I told the guy to calm down and told him to stick around.
I assured him I wouldn’t hurt him and to prove that I offered him a beverage which he accepted. We ended up talking and it turns out she had mentioned she was single and had no plans for a commitment, at this point he was still panicking. I’m obviously still furious, deep down even though I know he’s not guilty I still couldn’t look him in the eyes.
Yet I felt some sort of pity, I couldn’t just kick him out in his super awkward and uncomfortable moment, I managed to be nice by putting myself in his shoes. He ended up leaving more relaxed and relieved I didn’t intend on hurting him, it’s safe to say I’ll never see him again but I think I atleast made the right choice despite having my world upside down.
MissBirdieBoo wrote:
Honestly, the level of maturity and self-restraint you showed here is something all us need to aspire to. I applaud you. You didn’t deserve to be treated like that and neither did he, I’m glad you were able to recognise that even in the heat of the moment.
Can’t say I would be able to do the same. Hold your head up high and be glad you dodged a bullet before you were committed with a mortgage and kids. She sounds like a real piece 👌🏼
Thin-Purple895 wrote:
Aww to quote one of my dad’s favorite sayings… “You are a good egg”. I have a feeling you won’t be single for long if you don’t want to be. May you find someone as kind as you are. In the mean time, go live a blessed life, doing everything you love.
Shawarmaorigins wrote:
You handled this like a boss. She's the one that messed up and lied to you both. Good riddance.
Now get a new mattress and move on my man.
nwglamourguy wrote:
You certainly responded better than most would (man or woman).
You read the title right, and no he had no malicious intent. He came back to thank me and to bring a few things. Turns out my girlfriend has been giving him “presents," he brought them to me to ask if any had belonged to me since she had been a liar and a cheat to both of us, and it turns out some did.
From (despite cheap) rings to necklaces I had “lost”, he had them. She had been giving stuff of mine to him as “presents” and pretending she had bought them for him. He offered them back to me and asked if I wanted to get to know eachother better, I agreed and now I’ve got his contact. I’m planning to meet up and get to know him better soon.
These were his words: “The last few days I haven’t been right with myself, you showed me mercy and kindness and I gave nothing in return, any other guy would have me in hospital or worse."
[deleted] wrote:
Friends always come in the weirdest ways.
224109a wrote:
This story will make everyone tear up on your wedding 💙
Make sure to invite the ex GF.
OP responded:
To clarify, I have no intentions with him, I’m not curious of same sex relationships. I just want to talk to him regarding the situation. I don’t know how long it went on, I don’t know how they met etc. I’m curious, besides he seems like he’d make a good friend.
Introvertmoth responded:
People's imagination is running wild in this post. It seems to bring out the Wattpad fans hahaha. On a serious note, good job on the way you handled your emotions, it was very mature of you, most would have punched a wall at least in a fit of rage. Good job!
OP responded:
Haha yeah, I’ve noticed that this story really is inspiring people that like wattpad and such. Either way, thank you, I’m flattered. Obrigado ☺️
Same_interaction_841 wrote:
Woah, I experienced a similar situation. We have been close friends for about 9 years, and I am going to be a bridesmaid at her upcoming wedding. Life is too short for petty squabbles with good people.
Me and him met up today for lunch, and we talked about how it all started and how long it went on for. It made so much more sense, it started back in July of this year. At a time I wasn’t home and was visiting family. She took advantage of the fact I wasn’t home to find another man. He was super nice to me once again, saying that if he had ever known I was in the picture, he wouldn’t have done anything.
I asked how he didn’t know about me, considering I owned my own house and she lived with me, he told me that she had lied and said she lived with her parents so he couldn’t visit initially, they’d meet up elsewhere like malls, coffee shops and so on. All this likely when I was at work, or too busy, I trusted her enough not to track her every movement, I’m not controlling.
He said it started when she approached him at a bar near where I live, they had a night together and she left her contact with him shortly after, I’m appalled at how easily she went out and did that, turns out he even asked her (at the very start) if she was in any situation that would cause issues, she said no, he showed me proof on his phone.
He kept all the texts to prove that he did ask and that he had no clue me and her were a thing. I’m still furious, so I did the pettiest thing I could, I took a photo of the food me and him got together and intentionally posted it to my story with him in frame. I got a message from my ex shortly after asking if that was him.
I won’t be answering, I just want her to panic a little, I deserve a little harmless revenge. We both laughed at it and agreed to keep in contact. For now, this is where the story ends, I have no further curiosity or questions for him regarding this situation.
Edit: If the internet so wishes, I can still make updates on our friendship and normal life, considering so many people are invested I’d hate to cut it short for some of you.
Moist_immortal wrote:
Other people's lives are full of action, and here I am laying on my bed not saying a single word for a week...
OP responded:
Haha, I wish I had that kind of peace instead of this. Despite having worked out, it was still a stressful week tbh
Technical_Pumkin_65 wrote:
You cut off a cheater and find a new buddy, good for you!
Ps: The photo was I good idea, some petty actions can be good for health! ;)
AveenaLandon wrote:
OP, I hope you inform all your and her family and friends about her infidelity. At this point you don’t owe it to her to like for her to hide her cheating. This will also prevent her to make you out to be the bad guy, saying that you were mistreating her etc.
electronic_mission_3 wrote:
Don’t like this ending. Someone better come up with a reasonably well written fan fiction motivated by this saga if it doesn’t get spicy fast.
Jk. Happy for you to come to such a sweet ending.
As a fellow internet commenter mentioned, his story didn’t really match up, he said he never met her at my house because she lied and said she had to live with her parents, yet I found them in my bed.
I confronted him about it yesterday night and he fumbled it, stuttered and couldn’t get words out so I knew something was wrong. I continuously asked for him to just spit it out, which he did. They were working together, he knew about me all along and they lied for eachother on the spot.
He only stuck around when I told him to because he saw an opportunity to get information from me and get something out of me. I refuse to believe this started in July, it’s likely all a lie and I’ve probably been played for years, there’s no way two people lie for each other like that on the spot after a few months of intercourse, they had more…way more.
Everything he did, even the stuff he brought back to return were her idea so that I wouldn’t charge her with anything in the future if I were to find out. The photo, she acted surprised as to not give it away but in reality, she knew from the start when he came to my house, she wanted to snoop around and know about my life despite not being in it.
He took my kindness and did everything wrong that he could. I’m furious. I’m lost. I didn’t get anything out of this, infact, after everything that could have gone wrong, stuff still continued to go wrong. I’m unsure of how to cope with this at all, it was all a lie and well, no “bromance” or “best friend” for me I suppose haha.
Edit: I failed to mention he genuinely showed no remorse, he admitted to it all after I pressured him and proceeded to hang up the phone in the middle of my turn to speak.
I’m not even going to bother, but I am annoyed. The worst part about it is I have nothing I can do back to them. I can't just get violent or burst into rage, I’m better than that. But it hurts, not because of him because I barely knew him, but because it’s just so much at once.
friendly_str5nger wrote:
Wow...sorry this happened to you. You are a much better person than most dudes. Please don't let this get under your skin or change who you are as a person. Btw I'm super curious now about what you could charge ex-GF for and also what information they were hoping to acquire? That said...you just dodged two bullets with them and it's best not to dwell. Please get therapy as it will help you cope with what happened.
OP responded:
God knows, if I ever found out in the future she stole stuff from me to give to him, theft obviously.
Information, idk, probably just keep up to date with my life like relationships, jobs etc. probably wanted to sabotage me or something.
ereeen wrote:
I have been keeping up with the updates in this story since the first post and I have to say, you genuinely sound like such a kind and sweet person and it's really heartbreaking to see someone being played like this without any remorse and for no absolute reason.
The best thing you can do now is take time for yourself to heal and get away as far as you can from those people. I hope things get better for you from now on - karma will take care of them in the future.
themanfromuncle100 wrote:
Today's break up is better than tomorrow's divorce. Glad that other people helped out with your situation. You got rid of those those lying cheating scumbags.
technical_pumpkin_65 wrote:
I’m sorry that you were played by both of them but thankfully you realize something was wrong and call them out! Their lack of regrets and little game just show how discusting people they are and thankfully you will not be with those trash again. You need to talk about this with a therapist or/and familly/true friends! But first you should exposed them and call their job!
And what don’t you just ask a lawyer some advices and try to remember if things are still missing, just in case! Your instinct was right and you follow it so take what happened as a lesson for the future. Apparently you didn’t lost something precious but cut off trash so you will be good for sure. Don’t let them get you or hurt you more.