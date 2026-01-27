'I got filmed and posted on social media. I don’t understand why anyone thinks it's okay!'

OP responded:

Exactly what my friend and I talked about, if they were concerned about me they could have asked if I was okay. There is no world where genuine concern causes you to film a stranger and post them online. Especially considering when my friend told them to take it down they argued, after she told them it upset me!

001028 wrote:

It's crazy how normalized posting pics/videos of people online without consent has become. I'm sorry that happened to you, it's messed up.

OP responded:

Thank you! I totally agree. I shouldn’t have read the comments, but I did. Out of over 200 comments I saw only 3 or 4 saying it was weird they were recording me.

I expected everyone to be saying it but they were all just acting like that was fine. 🫠