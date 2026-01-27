'I got filmed and posted on social media. I don’t understand why anyone thinks it's okay!'

I’m 25F. On Thursday I had a self care day by myself, I just went to the hair salon, got some other beauty treatments and then went to the Westfield topanga (a shopping mall) for lunch.
I was alone because I’m a 25-year-old housewife and it was a Thursday, every single one of my friends has a job. I was not sad to be alone, and it’s not like I don’t have friends but even if that were the case this would still make me mad
I was sitting in there eating, 10 days prior to this I unfortunately had a miscarriage. I saw two women with babies and it made me tear up a tiny bit. I wasn’t obviously crying or making a scene. Added on to all this I shake a lot when I’m eating, I don’t know why I’ve always done it.
Friday night, my friend texted me a link to a video and somebody literally filmed me and has something about how I looked sweet and she was going to come and sit with me since I was all alone. It had over 100k views...and of course I have tears in my eyes and all the comments are like “omg I want to give her a hug.”
Obviously I’m glad the comments were mostly nice, a few made fun of my hair bow for some reason, and you could hardly even see it. There was literally a comment saying “she’s cute but she needs to lose the hair bow” like why do I need to do that I don’t know any of you 🫠
I don’t have social media so my friend had to contact them and ask them to delete it. I know it’s not the end of the world it’s just embarrassing, I was just minding my business and trying to have a good day. I also feel like eating in a mall food court alone isn’t that abnormal, I do it all the time.
And people were assuming I was crying because I was alone, like I said my friends were just all at work lol. Thankfully they ended up deleting it but they did try to argue with my friend a bit saying they were just trying to be nice and everyone was saying nice things about me. I literally don’t understand how anyone can do that and think it’s normal.
Who would want a video of them shaking with tears in their eyes eating a bowl of ramen alone posted for everyone to view and comment on I actually made this account, my first online account to rant a bit and hopefully if you were gonna do this to someone you change your mind because I was really upset and embarrassed.
TheBattyWitch wrote:
And they didn't. They didn't come sit with you. They posted a video of you to get likes and comments about you and what a great person they were for coming to sit with you, when. They didn't. They didn't say a single word to you. They used you for likes and karma farming, which is even more detestable.
OP responded:
Exactly what my friend and I talked about, if they were concerned about me they could have asked if I was okay. There is no world where genuine concern causes you to film a stranger and post them online. Especially considering when my friend told them to take it down they argued, after she told them it upset me!
001028 wrote:
It's crazy how normalized posting pics/videos of people online without consent has become. I'm sorry that happened to you, it's messed up.
OP responded:
Thank you! I totally agree. I shouldn’t have read the comments, but I did. Out of over 200 comments I saw only 3 or 4 saying it was weird they were recording me.
I expected everyone to be saying it but they were all just acting like that was fine. 🫠
lifeislife wrote:
It baffles me how people have the audacity to not only record but go ahead and post strangers online for hundreds of thousands to see?? This needs to stop! I’m sorry you went through this, thankfully comments were kind, but don’t worry this will pass and no one will remember by next week, attention spans are so short nowadays lol
OP responded:
That’s what my husband said lol, he said it wasn't like I did anything super crazy and everyone who saw it probably forgot already. So that makes me feel better at least, thank you!
strawberrymilfshake7 wrote:
The fact that they did all that and then didn’t even sit with you…
OP responded:
Literally 😂 They were acting like they were saints and were gonna come check on me but nobody even said anything to me. Which I don’t expect anyone to do, it’s just weird to fake being worried about a stranger online lol
swansea-leass-94 wrote:
Sorry for your pregnancy loss first of all, secondly the person filming should have just put the phone away and approached you personally and ask if you wanted their company as a genuine act of kindness, without fishing for likes/comments. On a related note I love hair bows and other accessories too.
OP resonded:
Thank you! And I absolutely love hair bows and I was excited because I got hair extensions put in at my appointment, so I could get one of the really long lace bows and it would finally be the same length as my hair. so I bought it as soon as I got to the mall and put it on in the bathroom…
Then I saw the comments and I was like you guys have no idea how excited I was about the damn bow lol😭 It’s fine though, my husband and my friends all complimented me on it so that’s all that matters I guess.