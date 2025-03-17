'I got fired from Walmart and never worked there.' AITA? + 3 AND 5 YEAR UPDATE

"I got fired from Walmart and never worked there."

About a year ago, I worked selling solar panel systems. This job required me to wear khakis and a blue polo when I was meeting customers. One particular day, after meeting with a homeowner, I had to stop by my local Walmart to get more pens and a notepad for my work bag.

I pretty consistently got asked if I worked there by other customers, and I would help if I knew what they were after, but I always told them that I didnt work there, and they were always kind.

So this fateful day, I grabbed my pens and paper and checked out in the self checkout section. As I was leaving, I heard someone say behind me "And just WHERE do you think you're going?"