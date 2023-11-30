'Golden child' breaks into sister's home because grandma didn't leave him a house, sister send him to jail, AITA?

Visible-Ad6730 writes:
Okay, I'm a 20-year-old female, and I have a twin brother who was always the golden child. A little background: on Christmas, he would get the latest iPhone, a PlayStation, or an Xbox—just things like that, and I would get books, underwear, just really the essentials.
This dynamic led my brother to believe that he was better than everyone else. He would randomly break into people's windows and then go crying to my parents. I don’t hate him because he's the favorite; he just thinks he’s better than everyone.
This story started a while ago. I had inherited a very nice house from my late grandma. It really upset him that I got the house, and he would always complain to my parents. I didn’t use the house much because I was at college, and the house is quite far from my parents' house, where the college is located. So because I wouldn’t be there, I installed a security system.
Last week, the security system went off, so I called the police. They told me there was a guy trying to steal my late grandma's items and money that was in a safe. I didn’t think much of it because the state that I live in has a very high crime rate.
About one hour after getting the call from the police, my dad called me screaming about how I got my brother arrested. I was a bit confused when he first started, but then I realized the person in my house was my brother. Later, I decided to press charges against my brother.
Everyone in the family but my aunt is blowing up my phone about how much of an a^#hole I am and saying I should drop the charges. My aunt and I both agree that he deserves to be arrested for breaking into my house. So, AITA for getting my brother arrested?
Here are some of the top comments:
MistaDontPlayyy says:
NTA (Not the A%#hole). He tried to break in and steal your dead grandmothers stuff, that's awful and he deserves to face consequences, especially considering his history.
And your family is siding with him on this? No wonder he behaves this way, they're all enabling his sh%#ty behavior. You did nothing wrong OP.
Beginning-Muffin-887 says:
NTA - You did not get your brother arrested, your brother got himself arrested. It's about time he learns that the things he does have consequences.
Icy_Hovercraft_6379 says:
NTA. He broke into your house with intent to steal. We call this “f%ck around and find out.”
Hot_Collection_9639 says:
NTA. It sounds like a complicated situation, and feelings are likely running high for everyone involved. From what you've shared, it seems you took appropriate action by contacting the police when your security system indicated a break-in.
Your brother's actions, regardless of the family dynamics, were illegal. It's not about getting him arrested for the sake of revenge but rather holding him accountable for his actions. Pressing charges in such a situation is a way to enforce the consequences of breaking the law.
It's understandable that emotions are intense, especially within the family. However, your decision to involve the authorities stems from a breach of trust and the violation of your personal space. Navigating these family dynamics can be challenging, but seeking legal recourse for illegal actions isn't inherently wrong.
In the end, it's about upholding the principles of justice and personal boundaries. You're not the AH for taking action to protect your property and well-being.
ApprehensiveBook4214 says:
NTA. Your brother's criminal activity got him arrested. I'd go no contact with anyone b^#ching at me about it. BTW a lot of places it's the DA's decision when it comes to criminal charges.
What do you think? Was OP right to not drop the charges against her brother?