'Golden child' breaks into sister's home because grandma didn't leave him a house, sister send him to jail, AITA?

I accidentally got my brother arrested, but I may press charges anyway.

Visible-Ad6730 writes:

Okay, I'm a 20-year-old female, and I have a twin brother who was always the golden child. A little background: on Christmas, he would get the latest iPhone, a PlayStation, or an Xbox—just things like that, and I would get books, underwear, just really the essentials.

This dynamic led my brother to believe that he was better than everyone else. He would randomly break into people's windows and then go crying to my parents. I don’t hate him because he's the favorite; he just thinks he’s better than everyone.