Woman calls an ambulance for co-worker in distress getting her fired, coworkers call her a 'snake.'

Not_What_I_Meant0000 writes:
I (27 F) was at a group work training for my job this past weekend. The company put a bunch of us up in a hotel and had us attend a day-long presentation about our goals for the next quarter. For context: We're in sales, it's highly competitive, and the group consisted mostly of older employees, with me being the youngest.
After a full day of meetings, a few of us decided to get dinner at a restaurant down the street from our hotel. We carpooled, and when we arrived, one of the older ladies (Deborah, 50s?) was already there, standing at the bar.
We invited her to join us for food, but she declined, and we moved on with our night. I had two beers with dinner, so I'm not judging, but as we finished our meal, it became clear that Deborah was plastered. She was stumbling even though the ground was level and slurring pretty badly.
As we left, Deborah came outside with us and reached for her keys. I immediately stopped her and said I'd drive her back to our hotel. She agreed, but as she went to grab the passenger door handle, she missed and fell straight back onto the pavement, hitting the back of her head.
I don't mean to be gross, but it sounded like someone dropped a carton of eggs. I checked, and not only was she passed out, but she was bleeding from her head.
Everyone panicked, and I grabbed my phone to call 911. One of the younger guys stopped me and said, "Help me get her in the car. We'll get her room key out of her purse and just put her in bed." I was bewildered and said, "But she has a head injury. She's bleeding. What if she cracked her skull?"
I'm no doctor, but if you go to sleep with a head injury, don't you not wake up? I'm pretty sure I learned that in school, and some of the other employees agreed with me, so I called the ambulance. Paramedics took Deborah to the hospital, and she survived, though she was in really bad shape when I checked up on her the next day.
Here's where I may be the a%#hole: our managers found out that Deborah was hospitalized for overdrinking while technically at a work function, and they fired her on the spot. Everyone also found out that I was the one who insisted on calling an ambulance.
The older employees are all saying I did the right thing and that she could have died, but the younger ones are calling me a snake and saying I got her fired on purpose because she was "competition." AITA?
OP answered some questions.
Aggressive-Bed3269 asks:
INFO: Here's where I may be the a%#hole: our managers found out that Deborah was hospitalized for overdrinking while technically at a work function, and they fired her on the spot.
How did they find that out? Why weren't they told that she merely fell down and hit her head? Why did they require more information? Unless you told them that she fell because she was sh%#faced, you're not the a^#hole.
OP responded:
I didn't say anything about it. The other people who were there went to the managers that same night and told them everything. I found out about it the next morning when I arrived for work.
StellarPhenom420 responded:
The other people who were there went to the managers that same night and told them everything. OK why isn't anyone mad at them?
You literally didn't tell the managers anything. The ones calling you a snake are the real snakes, I bet, projecting their own problems onto you to shift the blame off themselves.
OP responded:
From what I've pieced together, the same guy who wanted to just put Deborah in bed is telling everyone that if I hadn't called the ambulance, she would have been fine (because she was) and she could have played it off like nothing happened.
Aggressive-Bed3269 responded:
That guy is an a%#hole, and I'd tell him the hospital disagreed. I'd also tell him you aren't the one who told the company a thing about it.
What do you think? Was OP right to call the ambulance?