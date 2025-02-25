'AITA because my fiancé got fired? Okay, but what if it was potentially my fault?'

Recently, her work schedule switched from mostly opening shifts to almost all closing shifts. This was a huge relief for me since I could finally sleep through the morning without interruptions, and we got to share a bed again.

Last Wednesday, I was jolted awake at 6 AM for the first time in months. Since she had casually mentioned earlier in the week that she was closing every day, I assumed she had forgotten to turn off her alarms. Wanting to get a few more hours of sleep, I turned them all off and reset them to 10 AM, her usual wake-up time for closing shifts.

When 10 AM rolled around, I heard a scream from the bedroom. Turns out she was supposed to open that day. She rushed to work but was fired on the spot for leaving the store unopened for well over an hour.