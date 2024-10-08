"AITA for getting my wife fired because she's mean to me in the mornings?"

That evening, I told her that our deal with me waking her up every day was done. I was done with her tantrums, done with her insults, and done with her frankly stupid facial expressions due to how out of it she was. I told her I’m not moving a finger to make sure she gets up for work on time. She was naturally upset about this, but I said she could wake herself up.

Today was Monday, and lo and behold, she overslept and was over an hour late. Since she had already been written up twice during her probationary period for her job, this was an automatic firing.