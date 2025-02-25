'AITA for 'humiliating' my friend at my birthday dinner because she brought her kid?'

"AITA for Telling My Friend She Couldn’t Bring Her Kid to My “Child-Free” Birthday Dinner?"

Express-Clue-5563 writes:

I (29F) recently hosted a birthday dinner at a nice restaurant with a group of close friends. It was meant to be a small, child-free evening—nothing wild, just a quiet, adults-only dinner with good food and conversation. I made it clear on the invite that this was an adults-only event so everyone could plan accordingly.

One of my friends, “Laura” (31F), has a 3-year-old daughter. When I first sent out the invite, she asked if she could bring her child since she didn’t have a babysitter. I sympathized but told her that, unfortunately, I really wanted to keep this an adults-only event, and I completely understood if she couldn’t make it. She said she’d figure something out and never brought it up again.