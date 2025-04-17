'AITA for 'ruining' my sister's wedding because I had a secret daughter 3 years ago?'

Then last week, I finally told my mom. I was ready. I felt like I didn’t want to keep hiding such a huge part of my life. At first she was shocked but calm… then she told my sister, and that’s when all hell broke loose.

My sister texted me a five-paragraph essay about how I “ruined her wedding retroactively” because I “lied with my whole face” the entire weekend. She said she felt disgusting looking back at photos with me in them and that I “hid a whole human being.”

She also said I made a mockery of her “motherhood-themed” bridal speech (which is wild to me because… what?) and that if she’d known, she would’ve made her wedding about celebrating me becoming a mom too.