'AITA for getting my feelings hurt by an AI video even though it wasn't even real?'

lemon2611 writes:
My husband (34) and I (30) have a history that goes way back. We were each other’s first kiss as teenagers and reconnected years later. We’ve been together for nine years and married for four. He has always been the most amazing, loving person I know.
Last night, something happened that broke my heart. We were having wine with friends when my husband, who was sitting right across from me, sent me a message. I opened it and saw an AI-generated video of him kissing a female coworker. As I watched, my face dropped while he just smiled, waiting for my reaction. I tried to keep my composure in front of our friends, but after they left, we had a difficult conversation.
My husband insisted I was overreacting, saying it was just a joke and that he didn’t actually “do” anything since the video was created by another male coworker. I told him that wasn’t the point.
What hurt me was that he found it funny and dismissed how I felt. When I asked what his reaction had been in their work group chat, he said, “I had no reaction because it’s not a big deal.”
That’s when things escalated. I explained that the video was disrespectful not only to me but also to his female coworker. To have no reaction, to treat this as a non-issue, was deeply concerning. Our marriage has always been built on trust, and while I understand workplace jokes, this crossed a major line.
We ended up fighting all night and slept in separate rooms. I told him that if he couldn’t see why this was a problem, then our marriage might not be as solid as I thought. Now I’m even considering divorce. So, am I wrong for getting this upset over a video that wasn’t even real?
MysticBloomingg says:
That would hurt a lot of people. It’s not about the video being fake, it’s about him thinking it’s funny to send you that in front of friends and then acting like your feelings don’t matter. He could have just apologized, and said he didn’t think it through, but instead he doubled down. I get that some people joke around differently, but if your partner tells you something hurt them, you got to take it seriously.
StraightOuttaMajha says:
You’re not overreacting its not about the video being real its him showing zero respect for your feelings.
Turbulent_Ebb5669 says:
Sheesh, if that's what he finds funny, he's got a bucket load of issues.
Gigglyxx_luv says:
Jokes stop being jokes when they come at the expense of your partner’s feelings.