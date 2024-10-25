'AITA for explaining to my delusional wife what a gift is after opening her terrible gift.'

Equivalent_Basis_563 writes:
Last year for my birthday, my wife gave me a present. I opened it, and it was a puzzle. I was told to put it together, which I did, and it had a vague London scene on it. Then I was told to flip the entire puzzle over and saw that the back of the puzzle had the word “surprise” written on it.
I didn’t really understand where this was going, but my wife then told me that she was taking me to see my favorite football team play in London. I was pretty blown away by this… so I asked when we were going.
She told me she didn’t know my schedule, so she hadn’t booked anything. I asked her if she had talked to a travel agent or if she had saved any money to do this (I’m the only one that works in our house). “No,” she said. “I just figured you would book it.”
Here we are a year and a half later, and I have been unable to take time off. I’ve also been unable to come up with expendable income to buy tickets for both of us to travel to England, attend the match (from America), and provide childcare for our five kids while we watch a game.
And every once in a while, she brings up how disappointed she is that I haven’t appreciated her gift. I finally turned to her and explained what a gift was and how her giving me permission to do something that I want to do but can’t afford, with the stipulation that I arrange all of the travel and expenses, was not an actual gift. Now she’s offended and “hurt” that I don’t appreciate the gift she has given me.AITAH?
Equal_Factor_6449 says:
This had me in stitches. Sorry, but your wife???? NTA. How about for your next birthday treat yourself to a nice dinner.
Ricekake33 says:
That’s not a gift, that’s an “idea.” NTA.
RojoPrincessa writes:
What in the world did I just read? No. NTA. This is the most unhinged thing I’ve seen in a while.
Southern-Raccoon7712 writes:
Give her a piece of paper with word "surprise" on it and say "we are buying a new car for you! But I don't have money and haven't even talk to any dealers. So you figure it out. Happy whatever day it is today!"