'I hate my ex-husband and his wife. Co-parenting with them is complete hell.' UPDATED

I don’t get child support for my ex-husband and between him and his wife they make 80 to 90 grand a year depending on how busy his business is. I’m currently in college trying to get my bachelors degree and it’s not cheap or easy to try to do that and work full-time and take care of my kids.

And I responded that the two of them always point out what I’m doing wrong, how my kids are suffering because I am in school, and I can’t spend a lot of time with them, and just generally picking me apart. I hate them. I’m trying so hard to hold it all together and do the best I can and it’s never enough.