'AITA for saying something vile to my husband's ex after she wished death upon my kids?'

chkchkboomies writes:
This is gonna be a long one, but hear me out. I (30F) have been married to my husband (29M) for three years and we've been together for 11 years in total. We share two beautiful kids (3F, 7M), and he has a child from his previous relationship (11M). That’s where the issue lies, though—11M’s mother is a heinous human being.
When she found out I was pregnant with my son, she took the son she shares with my husband, cut all contact, and told my husband that since he had a new child on the way, he should just focus on that instead of their child together.
She disappeared with their son for three months and was eventually found by our PI in Texas. She was summoned to a court hearing regarding custody, where she was granted 40% custody and my husband was granted 60% and physical custody, meaning wherever my husband lives, their son will go to school in that district.
All the while, she verbally harassed me, blaming me for the court case and accusing me of wanting her son “so bad.” That couldn’t be further from the truth. Fast forward to when I got pregnant with my daughter—her verbal abuse never stopped.
She and I had words because I told her she needed to leave us alone and stop harassing us. She wished death on my (at the time) unborn daughter and called my son stupid because he has autism. I was recording the conversation so I wouldn’t lose my temper, and at the time, I was seven months pregnant.
It was 2020, and she had met a financially stable man (34M) with three daughters. She started going on lavish vacations, and suddenly, we were “broke, bitter, jealous, and miserable” because we couldn’t live like her—this was after my husband asked her to contribute to their son's medical payments as required by the court order.
One of the teachers at their son’s school called CPS due to domestic violence in her home, and of course, she blamed me, even though I had no idea what was happening in her life. Fast forward—my family moved to a different part of the same county, about 30 minutes from her home, but just five minutes from our son’s school.
Life happened, and we eventually had to move again, this time closer to my mother due to her declining health. Naturally, the child’s mother refused to transport him to and from school on her scheduled days (Wednesday night, Thursday, and every other Friday). She resumed her verbal abuse, calling us "pieces of s%$t" and saying we would "never be her," blah blah blah. She never takes accountability for her actions.
Then she maliciously mentioned my children again, saying she hopes my kids die and that they’ll never make it in this world with a mother like me. …And then I remembered that her grandfather, who raised her, had passed away less than six months ago.
In response to her vile comments about my kids, I told her that I would dig her dead granddad up and use the bathroom in his mouth for the way she was talking about my children. Would I actually do that? No, absolutely not. But I wanted to cut her just as deeply as she was cutting me. She started crying on the phone. AITA?
lovedive_prefect says:
No, definitely NTA. You definitely wouldn't be doing that. When such an AH of a person won't leave you alone, you gotta do something to kick em out of your life. Good job girlie!
DismalInstruction182 says:
Definitely NTA. People love to dish out but cry as soon as you match their energy. Was it mean? Yes but so were her comments about your actual still living children.
shyfidelity says:
These poor kids.
rilakkumami says:
She had it coming. Doesn’t make you the winner here, but she had it coming. Where’s husband in this crossfire? Has he told the court that you’re both being harassed??