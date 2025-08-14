'AITA for never telling my SIL that my brother was cheating on her because I hate her?'

"AITA I never told my sister in law that my brother is cheating on her (who is 20 years younger than her) because I hate her. But I am sorry for my niece"

Party_Profile_9429 writes:

My niece is 13 years old, my brother is 35, and my sister-in-law is 55. She is doing very well financially, and he lives in her shadow. He has often been unfaithful, having hookups, flings, and using Tinder, and I have never covered for him. He did all of this while spending her money freely.

I have not confronted him about it. He is not happy with me, but I am not willing to listen to him. I have my own family, a husband, and my kids, and I do not support his cheating. My sister-in-law is not a pleasant woman, and I try to avoid her as much as possible. She looks down on me, my siblings, and my parents. She is a very toxic person.