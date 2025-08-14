'AITA for never telling my SIL that my brother was cheating on her because I hate her?'

Party_Profile_9429 writes:
My niece is 13 years old, my brother is 35, and my sister-in-law is 55. She is doing very well financially, and he lives in her shadow. He has often been unfaithful, having hookups, flings, and using Tinder, and I have never covered for him. He did all of this while spending her money freely.
I have not confronted him about it. He is not happy with me, but I am not willing to listen to him. I have my own family, a husband, and my kids, and I do not support his cheating. My sister-in-law is not a pleasant woman, and I try to avoid her as much as possible. She looks down on me, my siblings, and my parents. She is a very toxic person.
She has access to his emails, social media, medical records, and phone. My son is still young, just seven years old, but she does not want her daughter to be around her first-grade cousin. My brother and she fight a lot, and when things get ugly, my niece spends the night at her maternal grandmother’s house.
My brother is close with his daughter, and some time ago she told me she knows her dad is having “a relationship” with another woman. The woman she mentioned is his high school girlfriend, whom he loved very much.
I try not to get involved in their mess, but I love my niece a lot. She is an amazing child and she suffers because of this situation. My brother cried in front of her, telling her he loves this other woman, that he is unhappy with his wife, and my niece now feels it is her responsibility to take care of her father.
I do not know what to do. My niece begged me not to tell him because he would know I found out from her. She believes her father is a victim of her mother and that she can help him. She cannot. But what can I do?
I have talked to her, but I believe professional help is needed. She is becoming more and more aware that something is very unusual in her family, especially the large age gap between her parents.
LillianDove says:
NTA you're not the a&^#$ole, but your brother is a huge leech and your sister in law is a monster for manipulating a child into thinking she's responsible for her deadbeat dad.
OP responded:
My niece is in so much pain. She doesn't want to meet with her friends anymore, but this is mostly due to the fact kids are asking her about her parents and their age gap. She also has some older friends (like 15) who have a crush on my brother, but I guess this is normal for teenagers. But it makes her feel uneasy because for her he is her dad.
Waste-Phase-2857 says:
So brother was 22 and SIL 42 when niece was born? Such an age gap when one is so young really doesn't feel right. Was the brother even an adult when the relationship started out? Or was he used sexually and baby trapped?
OP responded:
To be honest, I don't know. Our mother was horrified. He was working during the summer at her company, at the time still mostly managed by her father. At that time he was 17 but turned 18 the very same year. Then he went to college and went back to that company for an internship. So no one knows for sure if they started seeing each other the first time he was there or the second time.