'I hate wearing rings and don’t want to wear my engagement ring. My fiancé's extremely hurt by this.' UPDATED

A couple hours pass and I’m still feeling terrible, and then his cousin grabs my waist from behind to move me out of the way. I hate being touched so much. I hate hate hate it I can hardly stand it on a good day. I screamed and I just couldn’t stop screaming and crying.

His entire family just watched me shocked. My fiancé pulled outside and into the car and drove me home and was yelling at me the whole time, which made it worse. The next morning he demanded an apology. I was so tired and exhausted and I just thought “what am I doing this for? Is this who I want to spend my life with?”