'I think I just found out I have a son. Should/how do I approach his mother?' + UPDATE

Fifteen days later, the OP returned with an update.

Update due to popular demand: The day after my original post, I told my spouse and my parents. Both supportive of however I wanted to go about this. I went ahead and decided to contact my son’s mother.

I didn’t want to give her the excuse that I was anything but proactive. When I went to send a message directly on Ancestry, I could no longer find the match. She had blocked me. My sister, who also used Ancestry but hadn’t opened the app in ages, could still see the relation from hers.

I decided to have my sister contact her, thinking it may be easier anyway coming from a woman and someone slightly less emotionally involved. Sister was blocked immediately, with no response. We both tried reaching out on Facebook. Blocked and blocked. My mom tried reaching out. Blocked.