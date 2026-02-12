'AITA for having boundaries with my friends and not helping my boyfriend?'

The differences had never been a problem, we were both too young to really notice them, until now. Lately, I feel like he expects the same from me. For instance, we live two hours apart, but I have a friend who lives near him.

Because I was not around to help during a recent emergency, he asked me to call my friend and ask for favors on his behalf, like borrowing extra bedding. It made me incredibly uncomfortable to put my friend on the spot for his sake.

More recently, a close friend of his from work hit a financial crisis. My boyfriend managed to pull together some money to lend him, but when he asked me to help raise more, I told him I did not have much to contribute. He then told me to ask my best friend to lend the money. I said no.