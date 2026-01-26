'I have a family shattering secret about my uncle/aunt and I want to drop the bomb and ghost.'

They ruined the life of an innocent child to be where they're at and I just feel like they deserve for it all to burn down. If I did this I legitimately would be in fear for my life. My uncle and aunt don't play about their family and I 100% believe they would try to kill me if I exposed them.

Here's what people had to say to OP:

Naive_Rent5563 wrote:

People who abandon their own child and then act morally superior are the worst kind of hypocrites. This is one of those situations where there's no clean ending. Whatever you choose, you're not the villain here.

OP responded: